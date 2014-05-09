Naomi’s ‘Dance All Night’ Music Video Has Arrived And It Is What We Expected

Over the last two episodes of E!’s Total Divas, we’ve learned that Naomi is perhaps the most ambitious of all of the WWE’s Divas, if not the entire roster of Superstars. Last week, she decided that it’s time for her to end AJ Lee’s reign as the Divas Champion, and I’m really excited to see how that plays out, since we have absolutely no clue at all what happens next. But two weeks ago, Naomi also introduced us to the idea that she, like her Funkadactyl partner Cameron, wants to be a pop music star as well. Talk about a full sequined plate!
In that episode, we took a look at Naomi’s preparation and performance in filming a music video for her dance song, “Dance All Night.” Yesterday, the WWE released the finished product, and look – I’ve expressed my appreciation for Naomi throughout the first two seasons of Total Divas, but holy oh my hell on Earth, you guys. I’ll go ahead and let you watch to see for yourselves.
As fascinating as I find Patrice Wilson’s music videos (in the worst way possible, of course), at least he’s putting an effort into making us want to watch them to see how bad they are. This video looks like something that a 50-something Scottsdale divorcee had semi-professionally done so she could share with her mimosa club before discussing this year’s “Second Time Around” singles cruise plans. And the lyrics, hoo boy the lyrics. You can’t rhyme “night” with “tonight,” Naomi. I don’t care how adorable you and Jimmy Uso are as a couple.
We expect better from you. This is Eva Marie level at best.
This video needs 400 percent more eye patch.
Essentially, this song is the female response to Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time.”
^This.
douce level = 1,000 for making your friends watch you try on a bunch of “night on the town” outfits like you’re wedding dress shopping.
I got nothing. I kept waiting for Jimmy to start rapping, it didn’t happen
That would have made this so much better for comedy value. I thought it was a nice touch to put her love interest in the video as her actual husband, but the rest was garbage.
Not a four minute long close-up of her ass -> I WON’T CARE/WATCH.
Sorry, Burnsy, but there’s nothing especially terrible or embarrassing or off-putting about Naomi’s music video. She’s no musical hidden gem, but it’s not really worth getting so worked up about. I think you’ve just been driven mad by having to recap Total Divas (completely understandable) and are taking it out on this. The video is really just… kinda there, which, if anything, just proves that even when it comes to ridiculous musical ambitions, Naomi still has her head on way straighter than Cameron.
I agree with anyone being sad about the lack of eye patch though.
JBL: “THEY’RE TWERKIN’ MAGGLE! THEY’RE TWERKIN!!!”
COLE: “THIS IS GREAT!!! THEY’RE HAVING A BLAST!!!”
KING: “This is my new favorite song by a black person! And I’ve heard FOUR of them!”
+1
Three thoughts:
1) Still better than Ke$ha.
2) Kudos to Jimmy for not embarrassing himself.
3) Needs more Brodus Clay rap break.
The break would be because Brodus would be winded within half of his one rap verse.