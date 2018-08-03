Getty Image

Nate Diaz is returning to the Octagon at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York City to fight Dustin Poirier, according to Lance Pugmire of the LA Times. The popular younger Diaz brother was last seen in the cage going 1-1 against Conor McGregor in 2016, a series of fights that undoubtedly made him more money than all his fights over the previous five years combined.

Having that cash cushion allowed Diaz to take an extended amount of time off while he demanded the UFC pay him like the star he believes he became after the McGregor fights. No financial terms have been revealed for the Poirier match up, but we certainly hope Nate managed to get his worth out of the UFC for this big return against a tough opponent.

Poirier is riding a three knockout win streak over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez – that last one taking place just a week ago at UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary. Following the Alvarez win, Dustin declared he wouldn’t pick up the phone for anything other than a title fight, but apparently fighting Nate Diaz was interesting enough for him to change his mind and sign on the dotted line.