NBA Round-Up: Cavs Are On The Clock

Playoff semantics aside, Dan sent his 14-year old son Nick, who suffers from neurofibromatosis, as the team’s ambassador to David Stern’s lip-craving butt, and Minnesota Timberwolves general manager David Kahn used Nick’s presence to air his thoughts on the Lottery selection process.
“This league has a habit, and I am just going to say habit, of producing some pretty incredible storylines,” Kahn said. “Last year it was Abe Pollin’s widow and this year it was a 14-year-old boy and the only thing we have in common is we have both been bar mitzvahed. We were done. I told Kevin: ‘We’re toast.’ This is not happening for us and I was right.” (CBS Sports)
Some media outlets are reporting Kahn’s comment as a (bad) joke, while others are calling it mean-spirited and a shining example of why Kahn’s presence in the NBA is a (bad) joke. I see it as a bitter executive, who notably drafted three point guards in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, simply upset because he can’t draft this year’s top PG. Now he’s stuck with stupid big man Derrick Williams.
Aside from an ill 14-year old being the face of the Cavs, what other evidence is there that this Lottery could have been fixed? Sure, the NBA Draft Lottery is a terrible process, when a team like the Utah Jazz can finish 4 games under .500 and still receive the No. 3 pick, while the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors couldn’t even break the 25-win mark if they combined rosters. But Kahn needs to stick to what he’s best at, and that’s investing in NBA Developmental League teams so that Stern will favor him and make a team hire him as an executive. Wait, what?
Cleveland has to be the worst city for sports in the USA (not including Canada.. they are equally bad). No good pro teams, college teams, or women. (Sorry for that last part.. i had a business trip Cleveland.. woof..)
@Bates – The worst city for sports in the USA is Detroit, because it is Detroit.
As of me typing this reply, the Indians currently have the best record in baseball, so suck it.
I’m also fairly certain that when the Greyhound bus you are riding breaks down on the way through the city, that it doesn’t qualify as “a business trip”.
Next time go ahead and inform us of which particular shithole you reside in so we can compare.
Bates – Halle Berry is from Cleveland. She’s purtie.
Kansas City, home to the mighty Royals, Jayhawks, and Chiefs.. oh and a last place MLS team (Sporting KC). Still better then Cleveland. But yes, Detroit is probably worse then both.
You know who they won’t pick? Harrison Fucking Barnes, thats who. Cause he won’t be there.