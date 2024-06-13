Netflix’s embrace of the sports world and, particularly, sports docuseries continues this summer as their followup to the popular Quarterback series, Receiver will release on July 10.

After following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in last year’s edition, the streaming giant will track a season with five star pass-catchers in the NFL. Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, Davante Adams of the Raiders, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lions, and the 49ers duo of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will be featured in the series, as we will get to go behind the scenes on and off the field.

For the Niners pairing of Kittle and Samuel, their chase of an elusive Super Bowl championship takes center stage, while St. Brown’s arc will follow his effort to help the Lions to their first divisional title and playoff win in decades. The other two are two of the best receivers in the league who had to navigate tough years, with Jefferson dealing with the first real injury of his career, while Adams had to go through quarterback and coaching changes in Las Vegas.

Receivers are, famously, among the most unique personalities on a football team, as it takes a special kind of confidence to play wide receiver — or in Kittle’s case, tight end — and getting to know five of those personalities better on and off the field should be pretty fascinating to watch.