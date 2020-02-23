The Phillies Introduced A Slimmer Phanatic Mascot To Avoid A Copyright Lawsuit

Spring training is upon us and everyone in Major League Baseball is mad. Fans are upset at the Houston Astros over a sign-stealing controversy that even LeBron James is cursing about. The Red Sox traded their best player because they didn’t want to pay him next season, and even a beloved mascot is going under the knife in Philadelphia.

Word came earlier in the weekend that the Phillies may debut the new look for the Phillie Phanatic at spring training on Sunday, which drew a lot of concern from Phillies fans about the mascot they’ve come to love over the last few decades. And, indeed, Sunday came with a slightly slimmed down Phanatic.

There’s not a whole mess of changes here, though it does look like the Phanatic went Keto to lose some inches on the waistline. It also now has stars in its eyes, as you can see in a side-by-side here.

First look at the subtle changes to the Phanatic, and he’s looking pretty slim! Maybe losing Gabe Kapler did the trick? pic.twitter.com/Omy1zXEf9g — Phils Nation (@PHLPhilNation) February 23, 2020

Also, the Phanatic has hands and dragon scales now?

He has evolved, but clearly hasn't matured. pic.twitter.com/Tmo5jHNQOB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 23, 2020

The question is, why mess with a good thing if you’re the Phillies? And as is often the case in baseball, it’s a matter of a franchise not willing to pay up. As explained by Philly Voice, the team and a design firm are in the middle of a lawsuit over who owns the Phanatic’s likeness, as the firm was hired to create the mascot in the 1970s.