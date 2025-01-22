The New York Jets Hired Lions DC Aaron Glenn As Their Next Head Coach

The New York Jets have been the laughingstock of the NFL for more than a decade, as they have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season and have just one winning season in those 14 years. They have had four head coaches (and one interim) in that time period and drafted two QBs in the top 10 (and another in the second round), but no one has been able to crack the code on how to get the Jets back to decency.

That task now falls on the shoulders of Aaron Glenn, as the former All-Pro corner for the Jets will return to the Meadowlands as their head coach after spending the last four years as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, per Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter, Diana Russini, and others. Glenn was widely regarded as one of the top head coaching candidates in this year’s cycle (along with Detroit’s other coordinator, Ben Johnson, who is now in Chicago). He is a beloved figure in Detroit and the Jets are hoping he can build the kind of culture of competing and winning that has been absent from the Jets facility for more than a decade.

The first order of business for Glenn and whoever they hire as the new GM in New York is to figure out the quarterback situation, as it seems highly unlikely Aaron Rodgers returns for another season under center. From there, there is some talent on the Jets roster, and Glenn will look to put the puzzle pieces in the right place to finally turn the Jets into a competitive squad in the AFC.