Should pass interference be a reviewable call? That’s how many fans feel after the Rams got away with a blatant version of it in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis had gotten open on the sideline with a pass coming to him from Brees. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman came in and, without even playing the ball, lit up Leelewis.
Not every interference play is quite so obvious, but this one was easy to see at full speed and even more obvious in replay. Had officials been allowed to review the call, or even have it challenged by the Saints, then the pass interference could have been called retroactively and given to the Saints. That isn’t allowed by the current rules, though, and the Saints went on to lose in overtime.
The no-call has become a major talking point in the aftermath of championship weekend. And it’s sparked a loud call for change in how the NFL handles officiating rules. Could spot fouls like this be reviewable in the future? According to the Washington Post, it’s at least a possibility being discussed!
Being able to review penalties would make it so every team would hire a couple of people to closely watch every play from the booth under a microscope, chiming in to the coach’s headset every time there’s minor contact with a WR that could get them penalty yards. It would destroy the game with dumb minutia.
Now, I think that if a ref misses an obvious call like the one in the Saints game, and then they look up at the jumbotron and see the obvious penalty, they should be able to call it before the next play starts. That seems logical.
The same standard would need to apply to these PI calls that apply to other review-able calls. The evidence needs to be indisputable. With that standard, very few plays would ever be red flagged, and even fewer would result in a changed call. In this particular call, it would clearly have been indisputable proof that a PI occured.
Knee jerk rule changes to isolated plays always always always makes a sport worse.
That’s asinine. Roughing the quarterback expanded specifically because of the hit that took Tom Brady out for the season in 2008. Do you think the NFL is better or worse now that QBs like Brees, Brady, Mahomes and Goff are better protected?
Oh, speaking of Brady, also changes to the tuck rule.
Worse, because it’s led to flags for guys getting barely brushed or for “tackling too good I guess” like Clay Matthews.
Worse how? Viewers are up. Profits are strong. Players are safer. Are you measuring this by trump tweets?
“Any play before the two-minute warning can’t be reviewed for interference.” So what if a blatant call is missed at the 3:45 mark? Or the 7:56 mark? Limiting it by the 2:00 warning will inevitably result in what’s already happened — EVERY scoring play and turnover is now reviewed, regardless of time. Obviously, it’s insane to suggest they can (or should) do that with penalties, but limiting a coach’s challenge to that period of a game won’t fix the problem.
“The NFL could also allow it to be reviewed on scoring plays since all touchdowns are reviewed automatically already.” If review of PI and/or other penalties is intoduced to the game writ large, officials will inherently be looking for such things while reviewing scoring plays, so this idea also solves nothing.
The CFL has been reviewing PI for years and its game still moves faster than the NFL (there are other reasons for this, but the point is that adding the option to challenge PI calls hasn’t slowed it down). It could be easily implemented without interrupting too much of the flow.
One suggestion, I believe by Emma Carmichael, was that referees would get the opportunity to look at only one replay and then have to decide. In the case of (frankly both) of the PI calls that Robey-Coleman committed in the fourth quarter, it would take only one look, even just at the Jumbotron, to change the call/non-call.
Another idea would be to compound the penalty on the coach challenging the call — if a coach challenges a non-called PI and loses the challenge, not only does he lose the challenge/timeout, but loses the yardage that would have been gained (or, like 15 yards + loss of down). If he’s successful, he only gains the yardage that would have otherwise been awarded. This would ensure coaches would need to be ABSOLUTELY sure before throwing the red flag on a disputed non-call.
The opposite gets more complicated — if a coach challenges a called-PI and fails, there would need to be a similar penalty, but if the called-PI lands a team at the one-yard line, they can’t exactly just be awarded a touchdown. I’ll have to think about that one a bit more…
Also, it doesn’t seem to be getting the play, but if Andy Reid could have challenged the bullshit roughing the quarterback penalty that KC took late, the officials would have needed to take exactly one look and they would have reversed that call as well.
These games are insufferable as it is. I think the problem is that PI is a spot penalty. They should be 15 yard penalties and only a spot foul when it is egregious or intentional to prevent a scoring play. The refs swallow the whistle in the playoffs because of ticky tac PI calls having such an impact on the game because of this rule.