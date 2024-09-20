We’re Picking Winners For Week 3 Of The 2024 NFL Season

Well, this is embarrassing. For the first time in the history of this column dating back to 2017, we are 1-9 over a two-week span. It’s been disastrous in every way, rankings from picks I would make again (hello, Titans) to picks that never had a chance (hello, Panthers). Alas, we press on with an aim toward finding our sea legs. Hey, at least there is a long way to go in the 2024 season.

Before diving into the Week 3 slate that we can only hope will be more favorable, let’s establish the hideous baseline.

Week 2: 0-5

2024 Season: 1-9

Come get these winners.

Indianapolis Colts (PK) over Chicago Bears — Caesars

The Colts are 0-2, and we’re buying low. Neither loss was particularly lopsided, even as Week 2 was somewhat alarming against Malik Willis and the Packers. Anthony Richardson should also be more comfortable at home, and here is a stat that will cover a few of ours picks today: In the last ten years, NFL teams with 0-2 records are 42-23-1 (65 percent) against the spread in Week 3 when facing an opponent that is not 0-2. This isn’t a huge “trends” column, but this one is up our alley. Buy low.