We’re Picking Winners For The 2025 NFL Conference Championship Weekend

Three NFL games remain during the 2024-25 season, which is a bit of a depressing thought for football diehards. After the beauty of the four-game Divisional Round weekend, the slate is trimmed to two games on Conference Championship Sunday. Still, both games are highly appealing and, in this space, we’ve actually found some positive traction in recent weeks.

Admittedly, it was an utterly disastrous regular season that was an outlier based on seven years of history, but we’re on a four-week winning streak overall and coming off a 4-1 performance a week ago. Before handing out a few picks for the penultimate slate, let’s take a look at the season-long progress.

Divisional Round Weekend: 4-1

2025 Season: 43-55-2

Come get these winners.

Washington Commanders (+6) over Philadelphia Eagles — Widely Available

I’ll say this now. There isn’t anything this week that I would be itching to give out on a “normal” slate with 14 or 16 games on the schedule. The lines are smashed into place, and it is important to note that you simply don’t have to go crazy, even for these standalone games. With that said, I certainly lean to Washington at this price. The Commanders were good to us a week ago and, while this is an appropriate number, I am skeptical of Philadelphia’s offense with Jalen Hurts clearly not 100 percent from a health standpoint.

Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles UNDER 47.5 points — Widely Available

Same caveats apply here, especially after the line came down from 48.5 at some shops earlier this week. I do trust Philadelphia’s defense quite a bit and, while Jayden Daniels is scary with an under in play, this feels like kind of a slugfest to me.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley UNDER 131.5 rushing yards — BetMGM

It’s our first player prop of the season. In trying to get to five plays, that was a necessity and, quite honestly, principles lead the way here. Barkley might make us look bad here. He soared over his already high total last week, and Saquon’s been unbelievable all season. At the same time, this is the highest rushing yardage total you will basically ever see in an NFL game, and it’s gotten out of control. Hold your nose.

Bills QB Josh Allen anytime touchdown — FanDuel (-110)

It’s the time of year when teams are much less afraid to run their quarterbacks, and that definitely applies in Buffalo. Allen has scored a rushing touchdown in four of his last five playoff games and, when things get tight in the red zone, Buffalo projects to give him chances to haul the rock into the end zone. This is also the rare touchdown prop that is exactly at -110 alongside our other picks. Synergy.

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) over Buffalo Bills — Caesars, Fanatics, FanDuel, DraftKings

Honestly, my favorite thing to play with the side in this game would be a Bills teaser leg, and you could get it to +8 pretty easily. However, there is nothing on the NFL slate for me to pair it with and, well, the Chiefs laying 1.5 points at home in a playoff game is at least a lean until it isn’t. I do think Buffalo can win. I think they would win this game a decent amount of the time, actually, but we’re picking five winners here and the Chiefs are one of them.