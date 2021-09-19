Week 2 of the NFL season is here and, even moreso than Week 1, figuring out what games will be available on your local Fox or CBS affiliate will be a tricky proposition. That’s because in Week 2, only CBS has a late game national window, meaning you’re only getting one game on Fox and what game that is and whether it’s in the 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. window is dependent on location.

Here is the Fox map, where seven games are possible in your area, per 506Sports.

Early Window (1 p.m. ET)

Blue: San Francisco-Philadelphia

Yellow: Cincinnati-Chicago

Green: LA Rams-Indianapolis

Orange: New Orleans-Carolina

Light Blue: Buffalo-Miami

Late Window (4 p.m. ET)

Red: Atlanta-Tampa Bay

Purple: Minnesota-Arizona

As you can see, it’s pretty evenly divided as to what game is in what area, with Atlanta-Tampa Bay holding the most out of market areas, unsurprisingly.

For CBS, it’s more straightforward with fewer games in the early window, with Raiders-Steelers dominating coverage in most markets, and the big marquee late game (Cowboys-Chargers) that will be broadcast nationally aside from those in Tennessee and the Pacific Northwest, where Titans-Seahawks will be.

Early Window (1 p.m. ET)

Red: Las Vegas-Pittsburgh

Yellow: Denver-Jacksonville

Blue: New England-NY Jets

Green: Houston-Cleveland

Late Window (4 p.m. ET)

Blue: Tennessee-Seattle

Red: Cowboys-Chargers