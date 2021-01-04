The NFL Released The Full Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule

The NFL Playoffs are all set with the exception of the NFC East, which is being decided on Sunday Night Football as a Washington Football Team win would secure them the division, while an Eagles win gives it to the Giants who won earlier in the day over Dallas.

The league was not waiting for the winner of the NFC East to be decided before they published the now 6-game Wild Card Weekend schedule — which they’re calling Super Wild Card Weekend — releasing the full slate in the second quarter of the Sunday Night game.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Giants/Football Team 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

There aren’t a ton of surprises, as the Colts-Bills game leads things off in the Saturday early afternoon game, with Ravens-Titans earning the Sunday early game. Also no surprise are the NBC selections for their primetime games, as they’ll tap into the Tom Brady/NFC East money train on Saturday and also pick up the Steelers-Browns game that features the first Browns playoff game in 18 years.