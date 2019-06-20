Getty Image

The movie Good Burger came out in 1997, when it was en vogue to produce full-length feature films based on comedy sketches. The All That sketch featuring Kel Mitchell as the hilariously inept cashier “Ed,” was expanded into a 95-minute film that added Kenan Thompson as “Dexter” as another Good Burger employee. It currently has a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film has become something of a cult classic in the years since its release.

Since then, Kenan and Kel have gone their separate ways, with Kenan becoming a main cast member on Saturday Night Live and Kel working on various television and film projects. But with All That set to be rebooted, replete with Mitchell and original cast members Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, on Nickleodeon this summer, it was only right to reunite Good Burger‘s most famous workers at the NHL Awards of all places.

With Thompson hosting the 2019 NHL Awards, Mitchell joined him on stage for a bit in which Thompson attempts to buy 10,000 burgers for the entire audience.

The Good Burger reunion you've been waiting for… no, really pic.twitter.com/rFQrmWnrbf — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 20, 2019

A Good Burger pop-up shop is set to open on July 15 in West Hollywood, and will remain open through the rest of 2019. Despite the fact that Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t love it, Good Burger is a classic, and will stay that way from now until the end of time.