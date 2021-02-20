The NHL’s truncated 2021 season has a lot of unique quirks, starting with teams playing opponents on consecutive nights that makes the schedule look more like a baseball season than a hockey campaign. But the league did continue its proud tradition of outdoor games, eschewing stadiums with fans and skipping the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day for a two-game set in Lake Tahoe that started on Saturday.

It’s actually a really smart decision for the league: with crowds not really a good idea anyway, the league set up a rink right beside the lake for one of the most scenic backdrops a professional sport has ever created. No fans in attendance, just two teams, a few people in kayaks and NBC TV cameras to broadcast it to people trapped in their homes anyway.

The views were nothing short of spectacular.

The NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe is absolutely stunning 🤩 (📸: Christian Petersen, Brian Babineau and Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/Y9yCtCl1gT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 20, 2021

Saturday’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights featured sunny skies, gorgeous lake views and mountains in the backdrop for a truly picturesque television event. But as the game actually took place on the outdoor rink, ice conditions quickly deteriorated. The problem was what made the sight so beautiful in the first place: an unrelenting sun that didn’t allow the ice to set and created huge ruts in the playing surface as it broke apart.

Nice to look at, a nightmare to play in pic.twitter.com/xjvgnkcg19 — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) February 20, 2021

The lake that made the sights so spectacular actually hurt the league’s hopes that the puffy clouds in the distance would come rescue the ice. And so things got worse as play continued in the first period. Players were visibly complaining about certain parts of the ice, falling or pointing out problem areas to officials.