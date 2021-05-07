Earlier this week, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made a quip that went viral and it involved Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. In addressing the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday, Fisher was prompted on what it would take to beat Alabama outside of the retirement of Saban.

Fisher’s response… made the rounds.

1955 audio from Jimbo Fisher speech to Houston TD Club: https://t.co/GDCYvUwA01 pic.twitter.com/sCgG3RX7WJ — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there,” Fisher said. “Don’t worry.”

It was a mortal lock that Saban would be asked about Fisher’s comment, and that moment arrived on Thursday.

"In golf?" *laughs* "Is that what he was talking about? In football? 🤣 Nick Saban's response when I asked him about Jimbo Fisher's "beat his a$$" comment. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Zm9iMLQTAZ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021

Saban’s immediate response of “in golf” is unquestionably elite, especially when combined with his facial expression. The follow-up of “I’m sure there will come a day” is also tremendous, before the easy pivot to talking points about Texas A&M’s improving program, but the point was certainly made. He even followed up by asking if Fisher’s comments were actually about football.

This is far from the first time that Saban has been blindsided by a potential rival, and he has been sitting atop the college football mountain for quite some time. However, it is always fun to see him provide a genuine reaction to a challenge, and the first few seconds of his answer in this instance perhaps provide a window into his thought process.