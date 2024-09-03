Nigel McGuinness Is Ready For What Comes Next After AEW All In

More than a year before Nigel McGuinness would grace the stage at Wembley Stadium as an active wrestler, the seeds were planted for his eventual return to the ring.

In April 2023, as McGuinness and AEW CEO Tony Khan travelled on his plane to Long Island, New York, the duo prepared to make the pivotal announcement that All In would take place from Wembley Stadium for the first time later in the year. During that flight, McGuinness says “there was a bit of a discussion” that perhaps he could have his final match against Bryan Danielson that August.

“Then, obviously what happened with Bryan breaking his arm (at Forbidden Door) and not being able to wrestle because Lord knows he’s got 205 perfectly good bones in his body and he needs all 206. So, that wasn’t gonna happen last year,” McGuinness tells Uproxx Sports. “Once we realized that Bryan wasn’t an option (this year) because of him in the Owen and challenging for the title. That’s when I think the idea of doing a Casino Gauntlet match was broached. And after a little bit of thought and discussions back and forth, we decided to move forward in that direction. So I’m forever glad that I did.”

For McGuinness, a return to the ring is something he says he’s struggled with over the last 13 years. There have been both difficult moments and times where he’s been at great peace with the direction his life has taken.

“Be that as it may, there’s always that niggling sense of what could have been. It’s a strange realization when you discover that the only thing stopping you from wrestling was you,” McGuinness continues. “I remember thinking if I was going to wrestle again what promo I’d give and how I’d sort of explain it. One of the lines that came to me was ‘You can get told that your career meant nothing, eventually you start to believe it. Before too long, the voice telling you is your own. Then eventually, one day you realize that it was your voice all along. Nobody else gave a shit.’ To come out and have that moment (at All In) that I never could have dreamed about, certainly 18 months ago, it really was incredible.”

McGuinness never seriously entertained lacing his boots again until Khan mentioned Wembley. Conversations with guys like Christian and Adam Copeland helped him believe that a successful return to the ring was a real possibility. When it became clear that there was a genuine opportunity to wrestle, McGuinness says he didn’t feel like he needed to look like a bodybuilder, but maintained “you need to look like an athlete.”

At 48 years old, that wasn’t easy.

“Ever since (Khan) mentioned that was a possibility, I started getting back in the ring and training,” McGuinness says. “I had a few little bumps and bruises and niggling injuries and stuff that comes from being my age and trying to get back into something as physically demanding as professional wrestling.”