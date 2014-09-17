And the hits just keep on coming for Adrian Peterson. Nike made a bold statement this afternoon suspending Peterson’s endorsement contract with them. The move comes hours after he was told to stay away from the Vikings until his child abuse case is resolved.

BREAKING: Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Adrian Peterson pic.twitter.com/Oq87qNxLYb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 17, 2014

We briefly hit on this yesterday but there’s a difference between faux outrage and instituting change. Sending out a “strongly” worded statement doesn’t quite have the same effect as “YOU’RE FIRED.”

All that being said, yes, Nike employed children in sweatshops (for years). That’s a whole separate issue. That’s a whole year of posts. Don’t get me started.