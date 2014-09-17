Nike Has Suspended Its Endorsement Contract With Adrian Peterson

And the hits just keep on coming for Adrian Peterson. Nike made a bold statement this afternoon suspending Peterson’s endorsement contract with them. The move comes hours after he was told to stay away from the Vikings until his child abuse case is resolved.
We briefly hit on this yesterday but there’s a difference between faux outrage and instituting change. Sending out a “strongly” worded statement doesn’t quite have the same effect as “YOU’RE FIRED.”
All that being said, yes, Nike employed children in sweatshops (for years). That’s a whole separate issue. That’s a whole year of posts. Don’t get me started.
Suspended is not the same as terminated. False reporting.
I was thinking the same thing. This is basically Nike making a statement to get on the side of its customers until something definitive happens to Adrian, where they will either end the suspension or terminate the contract. This pretty much means nothing.
Yeah, we fixed that. My apologies. That being said, AP won’t be with Nike ever again. Mark my words.
