Getty Image

It’s been a really bad week for the UFC, as their once must-see PPV UFC 223 continues to get decimated with last-minute fight cancellations. Some of those were due to Conor McGregor’s irresponsible attack on a bus loaded with fighters that sent several to the hospital with lacerations. But in the end, the majority of the damage was actually caused by the New York State Athletic Commission afterward. Their destruction of the Brooklyn card’s main event may make the UFC think twice about ever holding a major card in the state again.

The NYSAC has never been known for being particularly reasonable, often choosing to scrap a fight rather than working with fighters or promotions to sort something out. That mindset was on full display this week after they took Michael Chiesa off the card due to cuts sustained in McGregor’s bus attack. Chiesa left the hospital on Thursday night without stitches, determined to go ahead with his fight against Anthony Pettis on Saturday. But the commission decided otherwise.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

We haven’t seen the severity of those cuts so it’s hard to slam the NYSAC too much on that point, but their behavior during Friday’s weigh-ins are a big reminder that you don’t want them in charge when it comes to big events. UFC featherweight Max Holloway was set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, and his nutritionist said his weight cut was ‘going great’ … until the NYSAC stepped in and declared Holloway medically unfit to compete, leaving the UFC without a main event just a day before the show.