Getty Image
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Out For The Season With A Torn ACL

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Cleveland Browns improved to 5-2 on the season with a thrilling 37-34 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday that saw both teams trade the lead back and forth numerous times in the second half, with Baker Mayfield finding Donovan Peoples-Jones for the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds to play.

Part of the reason Peoples-Jones was in position to make the game-winning catch was because of a knee injury suffered on the first drive of the game by star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., in which he hit his knee on a teammate as he somewhat awkwardly jumped to try and tackle a defender on an interception return.

Beckham was taken to the locker room and eventually was ruled out, and after the game reports emerged of concerns that the injury, which in real time didn’t cause too many to think about it being a long-term injury, was a serious one. On Monday morning, after further MRI testing, the Browns confirmed that Beckham was indeed expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

It’s a big loss for the Browns, as Beckham had recently found some form in the Browns new offense, most notably with his huge outing against the Cowboys a couple weeks back. With Beckham out, Jarvis Landry becomes the top receiver for Cleveland with the rookie Peoples-Jones being asked to take on a bigger role and, as we saw Sunday, Mayfield leaning even further on his tight ends.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×