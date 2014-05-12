Oh God, They’re Remaking ‘Kickboxer’ With Georges St-Pierre And Batista

How would you feel if I told you someone was remaking Bloodsport with Chael Sonnen and WWE’s Randy Orton? Sonnen would be Frank Dux and Ray Jackson combined, and suddenly Chong Li would be really tall and orange and covered in skull flash. You’d be pretty pissed, right?
Welp, I hope that eases the news of a Kickboxer remake starring GSP and Big Dave Batista.
WWE star David Bautista and UFC champ Georges St. Pierre climb into the arena for the reboot of 1989 “Kickboxer.” Stunt man and martial artist Alain Moussi makes his debut as leading man in the film.
The Exchange will be selling the remake at Cannes.
Pic will be directed by Stephen Fung (“Tai Chi Zero,” “Tai Chi Hero”) and produced by Ted Field and his Radar Pictures. Dimitri Logothetis and Nick Celozzi. Mike Weber and Peter Meyer will executive produce as well as Brian O’Shea, Jeff Bowler and Nat McCormick for the Exchange.
Let’s all take a moment to let that sink in. Everybody good?
GSP’s gotta be Tong Po, right? So who does that make Batista? “Big Thai man?” That’s probably as close to an accurate casting as Batista’s ever gotten. Or hell, maybe Batista gets the Tong Po part. I always wanted to see an action movie villain who dressed like a 60-year old black comedian, tore his pants when he moved and couldn’t bend in the middle.
As long as they work in that unmistakable “80s action movie cheering crowd” noise I’ll give it a shot.
(Spoiler: No I won’t.)
Hmmm….
I don’t know why, but your comment made me laugh uncontrollably.
I can’t wait for the Batista fight scene where Moussi wins via fatigue after running around him like Mario battling a snowman.
Great. One can barely speak english and the other is a semi-retired UFC fighter that just blew out his ACL
**gif of table flip***
Maybe Batista plays a taxi driver who tries convince you that whichever brothel gives him kickbacks is the best one.
Which one of them gets to re-enact the dancing scene?
[www.youtube.com]
[cdn2.cagepotato.com]
GSP
I hope Batista plays a blackjack dealer at a casino whose only line is, “Deal with it.”
+21
Surprised this hasn’t been posted yet but….
Deal With It!
Eh, Batista is Filipino, so he wouldn’t look completely out of place as tong po. st. pierre is obviously eric.
As long as trapt’s “Headstrong” plays on an infinite loop, It should be fine
Jeez, what was it? Scott Adkins has a big enough plate on his table right now that they couldn’t just sign Batista on for “Undisputed 4” and call it a day?
This just in: Marvel Comics announces that in the wake of this news, they will release a Drax the Destroyer vs. Batroc the Leaper ongoing series
Damn, Keith Hernandez got his ass beat
When I read the title quickly, I though it said they were remaking ‘Kickpuncher’. Now that I would watch.
Now you just made me sad that Community was cancelled :(
1. I would love to see Batista kick.
2. Sasha Mitchell is not busy.
3. Macgruber sequel!!!
…Batista is here to punch you in the face, Batista is here to punch you in the face, Batista is here to punch you in the face…
At least in your hypothetical example, Sonnen has charisma and Orton could probably film an entire fight scene without needing oxygen. I think that version would be VASTLY superior to what we’re getting.
I’d rather watch Kickpuncher.
Well, that sounds terrible, I’m already getting upset about the inevitable blood sport remake…