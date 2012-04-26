Once Again, Kids Learn That Crying Gets Them Whatever They Want

We’ve had some great conversations here in the past about baseball fan etiquette and, more specifically, what is right and wrong when it comes to little kids and foul balls. Last night in Arlington, we witnessed yet another classic “What would you do?” situation, when Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland flipped a foul ball into the crowd and it was caught by a couple. Seated next to that couple was another couple with a young son, who proceeded to cry like all holy hell was raining down because he didn’t get that ball.
Obviously, since I wasn’t at the game, I don’t know exactly what happened, but between Twitter and SportsCenter endlessly analyzing this incident, I have formed an opinion… Little dude needs to suck it up and be a man.
Maybe before Moreland tossed the ball, he shouted, “Hey, this is for the little kid!” and the yuppie couple was all like, “Screw that, we’re taking it home to throw at poor people from our balcony!” But we don’t know if that happened, only that Moreland threw the ball right at the couple and they caught it. Look, if that kid wanted the ball so badly, he had a glove. Catch the damn ball, kid. What’s that? You’re too young to catch it? Tough titties, this is life and life is hard.
But the kid cried and cried, so Rangers staff gave him a ball of his very own, thus teaching him that crying – not hard work and effort – will get him whatever he wants.
Now before you call me heartless for being tough on this small child, I do believe that the couple should have given the kid the ball out of the kindness of their hearts. Sure, take your cell phone pics and upload them to your Facebook account for your yuppie friends to see, but give the kid the ball. That way, when you tell your brunch buddies Parker and Madyson the story, you can claim that you gave something back and then snort and order more lobster scones.
In defense of the couple, though, they paid a lot for those seats only to discover that they had to sit next to another couple that had a crying baby on their laps. However, that probably would have been even more of an excuse to just say, “Fine, take the f*cking ball” and order another round of Stellas.
(Images via Hypervocal.)
GGHHRHHAHHHRR that douchey couple had me raging w/ anger last night.
Why did they pretend to be so oblivious to what was going on around them?!? If they at least RECOGNIZED that the kid was having a melt down next to them i wouldn’t have cared if they kept the ball. But no, they posed for pictures, hugged, kissed, hugged some more..it was just so annoying. Michael Kay didn’t help matters by fanning the flames either.
In the end, i’m happy he got a ball, i just wish someone dumped beer on those two fkn tool boxes.
/still raging it seems
That was my big problem with them. They just ignored it. But then, that made me realize they’re the true Americans.
Little fucker better be glad all they did was ignore him. “He was whining like a bitch” is justification to kill someone under Texas’s Stand Your Ground law.
This is why the world is not going to get better. Every kid gets a trophy and if you cry and whine you get what you want. Simply awful. When I was a child and did something wrong I got my ass handed to me. But now kids these days cry, whine, lie, and try to blow up schools. Sad world
The kid’s from Texas so obviously he’s gay.
yeah I was wondering why he was blowing that other dude when he was crying about not catching a baseball
That’s because you’re not a native Texan, Brandon. Having been born and grown up in the West Texas town of El Paso (where I fell in love with a Mexican girl), I can assure you that all Texans are just giant piles of gay.
texans john cena
Glad I could help you out there, Brand-O.
I hate that child and all that he represents. I hope someone he never gets his participation ribbon for failing to win or achieve anything.
Well, he’s either gay or a castrated male cow. Those are the only two options.
A steer? He’s going to be raised for his delicious meats?
someone apparently never saw full metal jacket growing up.
How tall are you?
I should have made that connection, but “homosexual”, “male cow sans testicals” and it being a Rangers game, so “Texas” didn’t click in my head with any significant meaning. I am ashamed.
I wish the couple took the second ball too. Just to show that kid that life is not fair and crying about it doesn’t make it better.
Dear kid,
We lied, it definitely does NOT get better.
-The gays.
Yet another kid who will grow up with entitlement issues. Yay….
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK that kid. Why should that couple acknowledge a spoiled brat. He isnt injured or lost. Why is everyone hating on the couple. That kid will get plenty of more chances to catch a baseball and act like a little lord doucheleroy. Besides, obviously that little pussy has a well to do family that can offord to take him to a Rangers game and get slightly better seats than the couple. Maybe if that stain didn’t get every little thing he can get his poop covered fingers on or put his lips too he wouldn’t cry so much. The Rangers giving him a ball should be ashamed. I am sure the little kids in the nose bleeds who can’t even see the players would like to cry for better seats and a ball, but no Ranger official is going to cater to them. The fact that those parents didn’t take a screaming kid away and give him a swat for being a pussy is the REAL problem. Fuck America.
Hey, did Steve Bartman cry when HE didn’t get the ball? Okay, bad example…
This made me laugh. Congrats sir
I think the couple should have gone further and either dangled the ball in front of the stupid wiener’s face, or used it to break the rimless glasses of the kids dad so that blood poured over his stupid soul patch, or both.
The couple should have thrown it back and said “Sorry, we only keep homerun balls”
“My life coach says to only keep balls thrown by Mike Napoli”
This is the worst story in the world right now. Mostly because it’s about a ball at a baseball game that isn’t in play. Giving a crying kid a ball isn’t breeding an entitled attitude overnight as much as keeping it isn’t the worst thing in the world.
Both sides will live on to do far more douche-laden things on a daily basis.
It’s a fucking baseball, not a trust fund or a job at dad’s office or a new Jeep Liberty because you didn’t like the color of the Explorer you got.
Funny, my first thought was that the guy in the couple is doing pretty well for himself.
I will never care about other people children’s thus I fully support and commend that couple.
This is how Joffery got started.
Game of Thrones reference…….nice!
It’s not the fact that the kid cried to get what he wanted, it’s the fact that they:
1 ) Stole the kid’s ball. Everyone knows balls are usually only ever tossed to kids as lifelong souvenirs.
2 ) They then proceeded to ignore what had just happened as if the kid didn’t even exist, even the fans around boo’d them.
3 ) They then proceeded to rub it in the kid’s face by taking pictures, laughing, smiling and pretty much being outright disrespectful about it.
Everyone who says “wahh, way to give crying kids what they want” are ridiculous. The parents never DEMANDED their kid get a ball because he was crying. The kid didn’t put up a shitstorm around him, kicking people’s heads and slapping drinks out of the other visitor’s hands did he? No. He cried. He’s a freaking kid, what do you expect? The clubhouse decided to give him a ball because it was, in fact, a somewhat sad display by the couple.
The kid shouldn’t suck it up because unlike most self-entitled children who are wrongfully parented, he didn’t create the incident, everyone else over-exaggerated it around him. The couple was in the wrong, stop trying to paint the kid as the bad guy.
Dear lord.
Fuck you all who say that kid should suck it up. You people don’t know if that family traveled from a distant state to watch a Rangers game & that was this kids only chance to catch a baseball from a player. I hope those people that took the ball and taunted the boy burn in hell. I hope they go to another Rangers game and that bitch gets hit in the head with a foul ball and dies!!!
Ok, maybe her dying is extreme. I just hope she gets hit with a ball in the eye socket & loses her eye. And when she’s walking around with an eye patch every little kid points & laughs at her.
I saw the kid and his parents on Morning Joe today, he is a whinner and kept crying the entire time because his mother would’t let him get off her lap and run around. He is learning early in life that crying is rewarded……
All of you shouldn’t make rude comments about the kid and this couple. First off, the kid is only three years old, and the parents of the kid were obviously not upset that the other couple caught the ball; so they were letting the kid not get his way. And for the couple who caught the ball. It is a baseball game someone is bound to get the ball, heck good for them! They were all having a good time at a ball game! Don’t harass these people and call them names. I think that is what is wrong with the world. Everyone just wants to criticize people for a small action, lets worry about the big stuff.