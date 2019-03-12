Paramount

The world of college athletics was rocked on Tuesday by the announcement that dozens of non-revenue sports were, in fact, generating millions of dollars for coaches and officials at some major universities around the country. Millions of dollars in bribes allegedly paved the way for students to get accepted to colleges as “student athletes,” with officials fabricating bios and evidence that they played sports they had no interest in to pave the way for entry into college.

Described as the largest college admissions scam in the history of the Department of Justice, more than 50 people were tied up in what was an elaborate ploy to get kids into college in exchange for fake roster spots on non-revenue sports teams at universities like Yale.

As news broke it included some surprisingly Hollywood angles to the story, as Full House alum Lori Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman were among those charged as two of 33 parents who bribed officials and falsified documents to get their kids into universities. That wasn’t the only reference to the entertainment industry, either. The sting was called “Operation Varsity Blues.”