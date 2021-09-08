Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn earlier this week. Williams, who was 54, earned praise for his work in numerous films and television shows, but as evidenced by the number of tributes that poured in in the aftermath of his passing, his most beloved work came as Omar Little on The Wire.

Williams starred on the HBO program from 2002-08, portraying a hold-up man who is frequently cited in conversations of the greatest characters in television history. The show was famously based out of Baltimore, and during a game played by the city’s Major League Baseball team on Tuesday, one of the Orioles’ broadcasters used a moment to nod towards Williams’ performance.

Austin Hayes stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third inning for the O’s and hit a two-run homer. While he was rounding the bases, Orioles announcer Kevin Brown stated Omar’s most famous line: “You come at the king, you best not miss.”

“You come at the king, you best not miss.” 🗣 This Orioles announcer paid tribute to Michael K. Williams after this Austin Hays HR @brwalkoff (via @Orioles)pic.twitter.com/4NcRv28G3H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2021

Baltimore would go on to win the game, 7-3, with Hayes’ 16th dinger of the season playing a big role in propelling them to the win. As for Brown, kudos to him for being able to slide this subtle but pretty great tribute to Williams into his call of the game.