Getty Image
Sports

The Patriots Were Fined $1.1 Million And Lost A Third-Round Pick For Illegally Filming A Bengals Game

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The New England Patriots decided Sunday night was a great time to make some major news, as reports emerged from Foxborough that they had reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Cam Newton worth up to $7.5 million.

The Newton signing brought plenty of fanfare and excitement from social media, as it was the signing many NFL fans had speculated on since Newton was let go by the Panthers earlier in the offseason, but there was also maybe another reason for the timing of this news getting out. Sunday night also happened to be the night that the NFL’s punishment of the Patriots for their latest Spygate-like controversy came down.

The league fined the Pats $1.1 million and took away their 2021 third-round pick for the illegal filming of a Browns-Bengals game in December — as well as banning Pats video crews from going to any games during the 2020 season.

This news broke mere minutes after the Newton news in a legendary news dump by the Pats, as bringing in Cam as their Brady replacement will lead ever A-block on sports talk television this week, while the punishment will now be treated as tertiary news. As far as impact, the third-round pick is clearly the biggest loss — no one is crying for Bob Kraft losing another $1.1 million in fines — given that the Pats always value their mid-round picks heavily and lean on those on draft day.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×