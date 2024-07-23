Every time a new sports video game comes out, the first few weeks bring a ton of viral videos of insane things happening, often due to bugs or glitches that need to get patched out. However, with EA Sports College Football 25, some of the insanity is cooked into the game on purpose, because college football is at its best when things are going crazy and the developers wanted to bring that to the game (as frustrating as it can be).

That’s why passing is so hard and tackling is also much more difficult than usual as a combination of new hit stick tuning and players being rated lower in that skill — just 49 players of the thousands in the game being rated 90 or above in tackling. As a result, it’s hard to figure out what viral clips coming out are going to end up as things that get patched up and what are simply the crazy things that can happen in the game. With that in mind, a clip went viral early this week of an online matchup between Penn State and Arizona in which the Penn State kicker morphed into Tecmo Bowl Bo Jackson on a fake field goal pass on an extra point, as he ran backwards all the way inside his own red zone, breaking dozens of tackles, before turning upfield and running it in for the two-point conversion.

My controller is going through the pavement pic.twitter.com/s3oZVYEs8K — CC (@TheActualCC) July 23, 2024

I have no idea why you would turn and run back this far, but it’s extremely funny watching the kicker (who might actually be a backup QB, as 17 is the number of Ethan Grunkemeyer on the current roster) shake off tackle after tackle before somehow getting back upfield with a wall of blockers and cruising in for the two-point score.