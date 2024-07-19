One of the first things you learn when you fire up EA Sports College Football 25 is that throwing the ball is hard. Like, really hard — especially if you try to play on All-American. The goal of the developers was to make the game more realistic, and that meant making college players just generally worse than their NFL counterparts. Not every quarterback is capable of making all of the throws, and if you want to push it down the field with that 70 OVR QB, you will likely pay the price.
As such, arm strength matters more in this game than maybe ever before. If you want to throw the ball over the top or even hit deep outs, corners, or posts before a safety can undercut you for a pick, you better have someone that can really rip it. With that in mind, we went through and found the quarterbacks with the strongest arms in the game, as that might help you pick a team to consider in Dynasty, whether it’s when you start or later on in the coaching carousel as some of these are strong armed freshman.
98 Throw Power
Austin Mack (Freshman), Alabama
97 Throw Power
JJ Kohl (Freshman), Iowa State
DJ Uiagalelei (Senior), FSU
Nico Iamaleava (Freshman), Tennessee
96 Throw Power
Garrett Nussmeier (Junior), LSU
Jalen Milroe (Junior), Alabama
Dylan Raiola (Freshman), Nebraska
Rickie Van Buren (Sophomore), UAB
Ron Kramer (Senior), Nevada
Trey Owens (Freshman), Texas
Drew Allar (Junior), Penn State
95 Throw Power
Callum Wither (Sophomore), Ohio
Conner Weigman (Sophomore), Texas A&M
Jackson Gilkey (Freshman), UTSA
Evan Svoboda (Junior), Wyoming
Tyler Van Dyke (Senior), Wisconsin
Arch Manning (Freshman), Texas
Maalik Murphy (Sophomore), Duke
Jayden Denegal (Junior), Michigan
Jay Butterfield (Junior), San Jose State
Ben Chamberlain (Junior), North Texas
JJ Cody (Sophomore), San Jose State
Ryan Rivers (Sophomore), Arkansas State
Eli Holstein (Freshman), Pitt
Cade Fox (Sophomore), USC
General Booty (Junior), ULM
94 Throw Power
Ty Thompson (Junior), Tulane
Kurtis Rourke (Senior), Indiana
Max Johnson (Senior), UNC
Will Howard (Senior), Ohio State
Connor Bazelak (Senior), Bowling Green
Christopher Vizzina (Freshman), Clemson
Brock Vandagriff (Junior), Kentucky
Walker Eget (Junior), San Jose State
Luke Kromenhoek (Freshman), FSU
Brayden Dorman (Freshman), Arizona
Cash McCollum (Freshman), North Texas
Walter Taylor III (Sophomore), Colorado
Vic Sutton (Freshman), Mississippi State
TJ Finley (Junior), Western Kentucky
Cam Ward (Senior), Miami (FL)
Tate Rodemaker (Junior), Southern Miss
Seth Henigan (Senior), Memphis
Hank Brown (Freshman), Auburn
Harrison Bailey (Senior), Louisville
Brendan Sorsby (Sophomore), Cincinnati
Donovan Smith (Senior), Houston
Miles O’Neill (Freshman), Texas A&M
Jake Merklinger (Freshman), Tennessee
Amari Jones (Sophomore), FIU
Raheim Jeter (Freshman), ECU
Taylen Green (Junior), Arkansas
Ty Dieffenbach (Freshman), Pitt
Jaxson Dart (Senior), Ole Miss
Trace Campbell (Sophomore), UAB
JP Sangold (Junior), ODU
Phillip Rush (Sophomore), Wyoming
Rob Webster (Sophomore), New Mexico State
Wyatt Quinn (Sophomore), Miami (OH)
Garrison Beasley (Freshman), Western Michigan
Braden Davis (Sophomore), Syracuse
KJ Jefferson (Senior), UCF
Jacurri Brown (Sophomore), UCF
Tahj Bullock (Junior), Akron
Nate Yarnell (Junior), Pitt
Kyle Crum (Sophomore), San Diego State
Caleb McMickle (Freshman), Houston
Marco Lainez (Freshman), Iowa
Judd Anderson (Freshman), Miami (FL)
Hayden Wolff (Senior), Western Michigan
Shedeur Sanders (Senior), Colorado
John Alan Richter (Sophomore), Toledo
Sam Horn (Sophomore), Mizzou
Davis Beville (Senior), South Carolina
Carson Beck (Senior), Georgia
Brady Allen (Sophomore), Louisville