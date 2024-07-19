One of the first things you learn when you fire up EA Sports College Football 25 is that throwing the ball is hard. Like, really hard — especially if you try to play on All-American. The goal of the developers was to make the game more realistic, and that meant making college players just generally worse than their NFL counterparts. Not every quarterback is capable of making all of the throws, and if you want to push it down the field with that 70 OVR QB, you will likely pay the price.

As such, arm strength matters more in this game than maybe ever before. If you want to throw the ball over the top or even hit deep outs, corners, or posts before a safety can undercut you for a pick, you better have someone that can really rip it. With that in mind, we went through and found the quarterbacks with the strongest arms in the game, as that might help you pick a team to consider in Dynasty, whether it’s when you start or later on in the coaching carousel as some of these are strong armed freshman.