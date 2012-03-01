Peyton Hillis Won't Get Tagged, But He Might Get Bugged

From ESPN‘s Adam Schefter today come two revelations about Peyton Hillis, one surprising, one not so much. It turns out the Cleveland Browns give Peyton about as much of a sh*t as he gives them, and at the end of last season Hillis was considering retiring to take a job with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Do what now?

The Browns have made the decision not to use their franchise tag on running back Peyton Hillis, according to a source familiar with the situation. Throughout the past season, Hillis has wavered about whether he wants to continue playing football, and even considered joining the CIA, according to team sources. It is unclear if he actually pursued a career with the CIA.

I’ve heard some strange contract negotiations in my day, but “I’m prob’ly gonna just monitor world issues for a living and prob’ly shoot some dudes” has got to be the worst, and Peyton Hillis doesn’t even have the intestinal fortitude to follow through with his dumb pipe dreams. So where does that leave us? With a giant depressed Barney Rubble who can’t (or won’t) play at the level expected of him who may or may not decide in the middle of next season to ditch practice and enroll in clown college?

“If we can work something out with Peyton we will,” [Browns general manager Tom] Heckert told ESPN.

“But whatever.”