Powerhouse Hobbs wasn’t sure how fans were going to receive his return. Recency bias is a real thing in the wrestling industry, and any extended absence comes with the reality that you’re out of sight and out of mind.

When he walked out of the tunnel to the roar of the live audience as Ricochet’s surprise partner just two weeks ago, any anxiety over what the reaction would look like evaporated. For Hobbs, it was like he’d never left.

“It was one of those things where it let me know how special this business is, how special the fans are,” Hobbs tells Uproxx Sports. “When it comes down to it, we do it for them. We do it for their entertainment. We do it for their reactions. We do it because we love it. We all love to go out and perform in front of them. But then when they go ahead and give you that love back, man, it makes you want to go even harder.”

As smooth as he looked in his return to the ring, the prior seven months were anything but easy.

He ruptured his patella tendon in a main event match, going from the high of being prominently featured on television on Wednesday night to having surgery the following Monday. The next day, he flew across the country, and just a week later was back in the gym determined to return stronger.

“I probably had a few days to be in my feelings and soak everything in,” Hobbs says. “But my main objective was to come back better than when I left. This recovery, I would get up at five, eat, in the gym by six on one leg for two hours, come home, eat, then off to PT for three hours a day, Monday through Saturday.”

There were moments Hobbs says he felt helpless. He couldn’t bend his knee at all. He remembers the emotions of asking his three-year-old daughter to help take his sock off, asking his son to help him stand, or making sure he had something to hold onto so he didn’t fall in the shower.

The experience, Hobbs says, humbled him. Small accomplishments compounded. A strong support system that included conversations with wrestling legends like Sting, Mark Henry, and Billy Gunn helped him prepare for the ups, downs, and evolving mindset in how he’d navigate his return.