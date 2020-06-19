As Teams Remove Statues Of Racist Former Owners, More Work Remains

In the nearly four weeks since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, people throughout the U.S. and the world have marched in protest, re-energized in the fight against systemic racism and police violence. In the sporting world, many Black athletes have been at the forefront the movement, standing with protesters, giving speeches at rallies, and using their platforms to implore others to be actively anti-racist and to promote and protect Black lives. And after protesters began tearing down statues of slave owners and cities realized it was high time to do away with their statues of Confederate soldiers and other racist historical figures like Christopher Columbus, sports teams have finally begun removing their own problematic monuments, marking a staggering shift in a world that has historically protected the white and powerful.

In sports, having your own statue stand outside a stadium is the pinnacle of achievement for athletes, coaches, and owners alike. In a world that moves so quickly yet reveres heroes of the past, a statue is the closest a sports figure gets to reaching immortality. But even those who get a statue don’t always deserve one, and now several teams are attempting to right their past wrongs.

Last week, the Carolina Panthers reportedly permanently removed a statue of founder and former owner Jerry Richardson, who had was forced to sell the team after it was reported that he used racial slurs and engaged in sexual harassment. They weren’t the only NFL team that made this decision, as Washington took the same step with racist former owner George Preston Marshall. Also on Friday, the Minnesota Twins took this action with former owner Calvin Griffith’s statue. These latest removals occurred on Juneteenth, the holiday which remembers the official ending of slavery.

Under Marshall, Washington was the last NFL team to integrate in 1962 following pressure from the U.S. government. He also had the marching band play the Confederate song, “Dixie,” for 23 years, according to ESPN. In a statement, the team said that the removal of his statue was an “overdue step on the road to lasting equality and justice.” Marshall was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963 and is still part of the team’s Ring of Fame. Additionally, there is a section of FedEx Field still named after him and he is included on the team’s history wall outside of the locker room in its practice facility.

Griffith, who inherited the franchise in 1966 ⁠— then called the Washington Senators ⁠— and sold the team in 1984, passed away at age 87 in 1999. In a 1978 speech, Griffith insulted his Black player Rod Carew and said that he only moved the Twins to Minnesota “when I found out you only had 15,000 Blacks here.”

“I’ll tell you why we came to Minnesota. It was when I found out you only had 15,000 Blacks here,” Griffith said. “Black people don’t go to ballgames, but they’ll fill up a rassling ring and put up such a chant it’ll scare you to death. It’s unbelievable. We came here because you’ve got good, hardworking, white people here.”

In a statement, the Twins organization said it acknowledged Griffith’s “prominent role” in the team’s history, but that it could not ignore his racist comments.

The #MNTwins removed the Calvin Griffith statue from Target Field this morning. pic.twitter.com/K044WNP7Ys — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 19, 2020

“We cannot remove Calvin Griffith from the history of the Minnesota Twins, but we believe removal of this statue is an important and necessary step in our ongoing commitment to provide a Target Field experience where every fan and employee feels safe and welcome,” read part of the statement.