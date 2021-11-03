On Tuesday, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash in the early hours of the morning that killed the driver of the other car after she was trapped inside when it caught on fire.

Ruggs was sent to a hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries along with his girlfriend who was in the passenger seat of his car, and was later transferred to a Las Vegas jail and booked on charges of DUI resulting in death. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the initial police report indicated that Ruggs showed signs of impairment while at the scene following the tragic wreck in which his Corvette hit a Rav4 from behind.

The Raiders released a statement offering their thoughts and condolences to the family of the victim of the crash and that they were looking into the situation to gather information. Late Tuesday night, the team announced it had released the former first round pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

It is a tragic situation that sees the loss of a woman’s life and a young player seemingly lose his career over something that should’ve been avoidable. If found guilty, Ruggs faces a minimum jail sentence of two years and up to 20 for a DUI resulting in death charge in the state of Nevada.