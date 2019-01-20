The Rams Got Away With A Blatant Pass Interference Against The Saints

Fox

The Saints were in full control of their NFC Championship game against the Rams for the better part of the first half, but a late drive by Jared Goff and the Rams made it a three-point game at the break.

For most of the second half it was a one possession game, as the two teams traded scores until it was 20-20 after a somewhat surprising decision from the Rams to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal inside the one yard line with just over five minutes to play. The Saints proceeded to march down the field and were inside the 20 with two minutes to play after a miraculous catch from Ted Ginn.

An incompletion and a loss of one later, the Saints faced 3rd-and-11 and were forced to throw to keep their hopes of a touchdown on the drive alive. Drew Brees lobbed one up to Tommylee Lewis on a wheel route down the sideline when Nickell Robey-Coleman blew him up to force an incompletion.

There was just one problem, Robey-Coleman arrived way early but somehow there was no flag.