While there’s usually never any shame in losing a football game to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens will certainly want to have Thursday night’s season opener back. While the team’s offensive line is very much a work in progress, Baltimore narrowly started the 2024 NFL season off with a win at Arrowhead Stadium, and for a minute or two, it looked like they were a 2-point conversion away from making it happen.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, the touchdown that would have given them a shot to win the game did not count, as Isaiah Likely’s toe was narrowly out-of-bounds as he reeled in a pass from Lamar Jackson as regulation ended. In the time between Likely catching the pass and the referees announcing that he was not inbounds after reviewing the play, the Ravens tweeted this out:

TOUCHDOWN OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/wBV678H6yw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 6, 2024

In fairness to Baltimore’s social team, everyone on earth thought this was a TD — even the only Chiefs player in the frame who thought the might have been out was doing a very half-assed out-of-bounds motion and stopped doing that after the referee signaled a touchdown. But unfortunately, Twitter is not a kind place, and the team caught a Community Note.

The Chiefs ended up winning the game, 27-20.