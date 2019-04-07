The Reds And Pirates Brawled After A Killer Home Run Stare Down

Baseball is all about the unwritten rules. As ridiculous as they can be there’s a bit of an understanding among players that certain acts will result in some kinda response from the opposing team. One of those unwritten rules typically has to do with home runs. For whatever reason, when a player hits a home run it has been decided they are not allowed to enjoy it. Celebrations of any kind are out of the question.

Of course, this doesn’t stop players choosing to do so anyway. Usually, the drama has to do with bat flips, but on Sunday afternoon it had to do with exactly how long Derek Dietrich chose to stare at his booming home run against Chris Archer.

