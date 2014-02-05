Remember The Security Guard That Got Bodyslammed By Jayru Campbell? Turns Out He Totally Deserved It.

Last week we shared with you the ridiculous story of Michigan State recruit Jayru Campbell, a kid already in trouble for punching opponents facing serious charges for bodyslamming a school security guard. Just straight-up bodyslamming him, Ezekiel Jackson-style.
The general consensus was that we were looking at an irrational, uncontrollable high school athlete raging on an authority figure while people ran around him making hyena noises and yelling “WORLDSTAR.” For the first time in recorded history, it looks like the sports blogging world may have jumped to conclusions.
My Fox Detroit did a little digging and discovered the security guard’s Twitter. If you think his tweets about the incident were all mournful for a time when adults and children could live and learn together in peace, you have … probably never been on Twitter.
In a conversation on January 23, a security guard who doesn’t want to be named tweeted out:
“Slam me when i’m not looking, lol, pussy. Hit me when i’m looking at you…bet i whoop your ass. I got dropped and got right back up!”
When asked what happened, his response was:
“Pussy grabbed … up when i wasn’t looking. He then took off when I tried to snatch him up”
Seeing these for the first time Monday, the assistant superintendent of the Detroit Public School says the security guard has been removed during the investigation. The Twitter account has since been deleted and the guard told FOX 2 Monday he cannot comment on the tweets.
Nobody deserves respect quite like a security guard who calls high school kids pussies!
But hey, maybe he was just emotional and upset about getting attacked. That’s reasonable, right?
Dominique Marshall, saying he is a close friend of the guard’s, speaks on behalf of him.
“[The tweets don’t] really justify the type of person he is. He’s a caring person. He cares about other people. … I think he was more so embarrassment, just from the simple fact that how, frankly, it got out there, how it happened, where it happened,” says Marshall.
See? This is all being taken out of context. He’s a caring, loving guy who just got embarrassed and didn’t know how to express himself. I’m sure he’d never do anything else to draw negative attention to himself, or to lord his very, very small amount of power over a bunch of kids.
Angry with those tweets, some students tell FOX 2’s Erika Erickson the security guard abused his authority. One says he called some of the students “ugly.”
…
Nobody deserves respect quite like a security guard who cares about you, uh, because you’re an ugly pussy? I’m starting to feel bad that Jayru didn’t drop a knee on him after the bodyslam.
http://WJBK.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=138687;hostDomain=www.myfoxdetroit.com;playerWidth=630;playerHeight=355;isShowIcon=true;clipId=9798569;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=overlayFox 2 News Headlines
Not sure how any of this justifies being physically assaulted. He called the kid a pussy AFTER the incident?
Yeah, I’m going to guess he was none too pleased about the incident and may have been a little riled up. In the end, dumb move by the kid even if the guy is a total prick.
Yeah, that’s true, that security guard was probably a saint, and never said anything like the stuff he said after the incident until that happened.
Yeah, I don’t get it either. How exactly did the guy totally deserve it? Very misleading headline.
For everyone who can’t read, the suggestion is that the security guard regularly treats everybody in the school like shit, and is the type of guy who’d jump on the Internet to call teens ugly and pussies, so fuck him.
Still doesn’t rationalize physically assaulting him, that’s what the previous comments are trying to get through to you. Kid still lost that ride to Michigan State regardless of whether the security guard is a dickhead.
Not saying the act is rationalized or justified. Saying he deserved to get his ass bodyslammed.
I’m pretty suer if someone attacked you from behind you’d call them a pussy too, no matter their age. And other people are accusing him of calling them ugly, he didn’t state that… at least according to what you wrote. I guess you didn’t read your own article. -.-
How does someone deserve an outcome that’s irrational and unjustified? I’m pretty sure that just doesn’t make any fucking sense.
@SaysomethingstupidPaul yeah, if you watched the video embedded in this post, it isn’t at ALL clear that the kid body slammed him from behind. There was some brief grappling, the kid got the better of the guard in the brief scuffle, turned him, and then picked him up and dropped him, belly to back suplex style.
I’m not ready to rush to judgement – based on the video evidence I’ve seen – on whether it was a justified belly to back, but a) guard didn’t get right back up, b) kid didn’t run away, c) it wasn’t some ambush by the kid out of the blue.
And frankly, anyone who is in as position like this needs to have better self control than to go tweeting about it online, because if he doesn’t, then maybe that isn’t the position for him.
And if he is indeed the kind of person to be insulting the kids he’s supposed to be supporting, then he’s a rat bastard and shouldn’t be allowed to work anywhere near kids ever again. High School is hard enough without grownups making it worse.
“the type of guy who’d jump on the Internet to call teens ugly and pussies.” So fucking what? Doesn’t justify violence. If he’s an asshole, then report him to school administration.
First off Brandon, get Best and Worst up! What are you doing posting other things? You need only work for my immediate satisfaction. Secondly, I completely disagree. Words never justify violence. Unfortunately we live in a society now where people think that’s okay and then people shoot other people in Florida.
Also by saying he “deserved it” you are rationalizing and and justifying it. School security guards can be dicks, we know this. But as you say in B&W all the time, most of these problems can be solved with rational conversation.
There are a lot of us who apparently can’t read today then.
Unless the guy was a giant turd, I doubt he did anything to deserve getting body slammed two days into the job.
I think there’s a difference between “can’t read” and “think your headline is dumb and misleading.” But as I’m in the latter group, you probably think I’m in the former group too.
“Not saying the act is rationalized or justified. Saying he deserved to get his ass bodyslammed.” Isn’t saying he deserved it the same as saying it was justified? Deserved = “justly or rightly earned”; Justified = “to be just or right”.
Brandon, he called Jayru Campbell a “pussy” AFTER, which is dumb and immature of him as well. What evidence do you have that he has for sure called students “ugly” other than one kid’s word? People do make stuff up to back up their friends and when a lot is at stake with Jayru’s football future. It could very well be the case that he has called students “ugly”, but you honestly think Jayru or anyone else that it is okay to body slam like that? Record the incident with the who, what was said, when and where and REPORT IT! Far too many kids think they do not have to follow rules and if you tell them the rules, they flip out was is NOT a socially accepted manner to respond! QUIT MAKING EXCUSES!
There’s also rumor circulating that he was purposely trying to bait Campbell into it because he was a die-hard Michigan fan, and that some students allege he was “fixated” on Campbell since he took the job.
Campbell should have been the bigger man and just walked the hell away, but the more that comes out, the more it sounds like the guard very nearly deserved it.
It does says a lot that he hasn’t been charged yet, despite the video evidence and all the witnesses, doesn’t it? Especially since if the guard is pissed off enough to tweet like that, you’d think he’d want to press charges, right?
No one here has much in the way of facts, but circumstantial evidence is starting to look pretty bad for this ‘guard’.
You don’t think people are trying to make up stories to make sure Jayru does not get in trouble? That could very well be the case, but people can make stuff up and that goes for the gaurd’s side as well. I do not know how true it is, but I have read on youtube of someone claiming to go to the same school as Jayru, say he flipped out in the lunchroom the previous week by throwing chairs. Of course, that may have been made up, but if it is true, may this kid has a short fuse and/or thinks he can do whatever he wants bc of his status from football success.
So if this was a kid bullying another kid and he did the same thing it would be ok? Security guy is being a bully and probably got what he deserved, as did the kid who has to live with the consequences.
Hmm…is it not still assault? Can’t excuse that fact.
well, there’s a question Plow. You cannot tell. If someone puts you in fear of imminent physical danger, it is not assault (or more properly, battery) to physically body slam them.
Don’t quit your day job AB, pretending to be a lawyer doesn’t seem like the best use of your “talent.” If you studied this at all, you would know it absolutely is battery. The scope of self defense is limited to an amount reasonably necessary to prevent serious harm. You really think Jayru’s court-assigned public defender is going to stand up and convince a jury that a 6’4″, 180 pound elite athlete who can run like a gazelle needed to body slam an unarmed security guard onto concrete to prevent harm to himself? Yeah, good luck with that.
He does have an actual job, he runs this website.
Doesn’t change much. So, the guard’s an asshole. Doesn’t deserve to get thrown. Kid still fucked up and lost his chance (rightfully), and the guard’ll be fired and find a new job and in the end everyone loses, but the kid lost just that much more.
Same story with Martin/Zimmerman. Zim shouldn’t have done what he did, but the bigger issue was hte kid came back to prove his manhood with his fists and lost out.
Maybe kids today should start paying attention to this and remembering that discretion is the better part of valor. Sometimes a life lived or a career in sports is better than making sure you aquiantences know you’re a “grown ass man” or some tired cliche.
Is Brandon Stroud one of the 15 year-olds running around in that video yelling “WORLDSTAR”? Shht, I almost hope so after reading this.. Fuck Jayru and fuck you too, Brandon. WORST ARTICLE I’VE READ ON UPROXXX. EVER.
Post hoc, ergo propter hoc.
Never reading this page again. I don’t care about wrestling anyway so I won’t be missing much. Too bad, I used to like With Leather.
Actually TedStevens, if that is even your real name, no, a security guard at a high school should never, ever fight. Let alone a lot.
I am the editor of Voice of Detroit at [voiceofdetroit.net]. I want to run a more in-depth story, particularly regarding the “security guard” involved in the incident, and his past, which allegedly includes being booted out of MLK High School for using racist comments. I also want to know his name, which has not been published anywhere that I can find. I would also like to speak with actual witnesses to the incident. Please contact me at diane_bukowski@hotmail.com.