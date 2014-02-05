Remember The Security Guard That Got Bodyslammed By Jayru Campbell? Turns Out He Totally Deserved It.

Last week we shared with you the ridiculous story of Michigan State recruit Jayru Campbell, a kid already in trouble for punching opponents facing serious charges for bodyslamming a school security guard. Just straight-up bodyslamming him, Ezekiel Jackson-style.

The general consensus was that we were looking at an irrational, uncontrollable high school athlete raging on an authority figure while people ran around him making hyena noises and yelling “WORLDSTAR.” For the first time in recorded history, it looks like the sports blogging world may have jumped to conclusions.

My Fox Detroit did a little digging and discovered the security guard’s Twitter. If you think his tweets about the incident were all mournful for a time when adults and children could live and learn together in peace, you have … probably never been on Twitter.

In a conversation on January 23, a security guard who doesn’t want to be named tweeted out: “Slam me when i’m not looking, lol, pussy. Hit me when i’m looking at you…bet i whoop your ass. I got dropped and got right back up!” When asked what happened, his response was: “Pussy grabbed … up when i wasn’t looking. He then took off when I tried to snatch him up” Seeing these for the first time Monday, the assistant superintendent of the Detroit Public School says the security guard has been removed during the investigation. The Twitter account has since been deleted and the guard told FOX 2 Monday he cannot comment on the tweets.

Nobody deserves respect quite like a security guard who calls high school kids pussies!

But hey, maybe he was just emotional and upset about getting attacked. That’s reasonable, right?

Dominique Marshall, saying he is a close friend of the guard’s, speaks on behalf of him. “[The tweets don’t] really justify the type of person he is. He’s a caring person. He cares about other people. … I think he was more so embarrassment, just from the simple fact that how, frankly, it got out there, how it happened, where it happened,” says Marshall.

See? This is all being taken out of context. He’s a caring, loving guy who just got embarrassed and didn’t know how to express himself. I’m sure he’d never do anything else to draw negative attention to himself, or to lord his very, very small amount of power over a bunch of kids.

Angry with those tweets, some students tell FOX 2’s Erika Erickson the security guard abused his authority. One says he called some of the students “ugly.”

…

Nobody deserves respect quite like a security guard who cares about you, uh, because you’re an ugly pussy? I’m starting to feel bad that Jayru didn’t drop a knee on him after the bodyslam.

