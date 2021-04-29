The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay might be in its final days. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers is not happy with how things have gone with the Packers recently, and as a result, he’s made clear to some members of the organization that he wants to seek greener pastures for the first time in his NFL career.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The news comes shortly after reports hit the internet that the San Francisco 49ers made an informal ask about Rodgers’ availability in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, which Green Bay quickly rebuffed. Schefter wrote that while he is interested in going elsewhere, the Packers have zero interest in moving on from the Hall of Fame signal caller, to the point that a number of members of their organization have made the trip to meet with Rodgers and discuss his future.

The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, sources told ESPN. “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst told ESPN. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

The Packers have been planning for the post-Rodgers era recently, as the team traded up to select Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft to take over for him some day. If Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, has his way, that era may come sooner than later.