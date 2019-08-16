Jay-Z Will Reportedly Acquire A ‘Significant Ownership Interest’ In An NFL Team

Getty Image

Jay-Z has become a major part of the NFL ecosystem this week, as Roc Nation entered a partnership with the league that would make Hov its live music entertainment strategist. It’s a new position, one that has led to Jay-Z receiving a ton of criticism for partnering with a league that he has previously criticized for how it has treated former-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but as it turns out, it might only be the start of Jay becoming an awfully powerful person within the NFL.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z is on the verge of becoming a part-owner of an NFL team. It is unclear which team exactly will add him to its front office, but as TMZ reports, this won’t be a situation where he acquires a minuscule portion of a franchise.

Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us … Jay is going to have a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team. As for which team … we’re not being told, but we are told “it is going to happen in the near future.” We’re told Jay wants to become a part owner “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

It is, of course, not the first time Hov has been involved among the decision makers of a team, as he was formerly a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets until he decided to sell his shares in 2013. He is also, apparently, free to purchase a stake in a team because, while he founded Roc Nation, he is not involved in the company’s management of NFL players.

