It turns out hastily put together ideas that no one likes aren’t particularly sustainable. According to multiple reports out of Europe, the Super League — a gigantic project put together by top football clubs in England, Italy, and Spain that has come under boatloads of scrutiny in recent days — is on the verge of falling apart, as four clubs have pulled out and the rest find themselves hanging on by a string.

In a series of rapid-fire occurrences on Tuesday, word came out of England that Chelsea had been putting together paperwork to leave the project altogether. This came on the heels of supporters blocking the team bus from entering its facility ahead of the day’s game against Brighton, with club legend Petr Cech being asked to resolve the situation. (He did not.)

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

Incredible. Chelsea club legend and current technical advisor Petr Cech pleads with demonstrating Chelsea fans to clear road and let team bus into stadium before today’s game. “Give us time” he pleads as fans shout him down pic.twitter.com/g4mDUce3EX — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 20, 2021

Shortly after, the first official domino appeared to fall. Manchester City, whose manager, Pep Guardiola, excoriated the project earlier in the day during his press appearance ahead of Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa, officially left the Super League altogether.

City have pulled out of the Super League six hours after their manager eviscerated the plans. There were lots and lots of very unhappy people there over last 48hrs. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) April 20, 2021

Manchester City pulling out of Super League. City have told organisers they no longer want to be part of the £4.6billion scheme. Full details coming @SunSport @TheSunFootball @TheSun — Martin Lipton (@MartinLipton) April 20, 2021

🗣️ "It is not sport if the relationship between the effort and reward doesn't exist." 🗣️ "It is not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose" Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the European Super League pic.twitter.com/Qy7gJMYdUW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021

One of the Spanish sides, Atletico Madrid, pulled out, and then, the biggest turn yet occurred. Manchester United, viewed as one of the architects of the project due to (among other things) an American ownership group that wanted to make the sport more profitable, withdrew.

Breaking: Atletico Madrid are now leaving the Super League. [via @pa] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 20, 2021

#mufc players revolted against the European Super League behind-the-scenes. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were heavily involved and confronted Ed Woodward #mulive [@LeahSmith_, @StrettyNews] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 20, 2021

Further reporting has indicated that there will be a call sometime tonight among the clubs in the Super League to discuss a path forward. As a supporter of one of the clubs involved in this (that is among those that have already left the project), I hope they are all as embarrassed as they deserve to be, particularly the carpetbaggers who came into communities where clubs have become institutions for being by and for the people, about a blatant money grab that put their bottom lines above the will of those who made the sport great.