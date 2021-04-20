Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Super League Is Falling Apart As Clubs Withdraw Amid Widespread Backlash

TwitterAssociate Editor

It turns out hastily put together ideas that no one likes aren’t particularly sustainable. According to multiple reports out of Europe, the Super League — a gigantic project put together by top football clubs in England, Italy, and Spain that has come under boatloads of scrutiny in recent days — is on the verge of falling apart, as four clubs have pulled out and the rest find themselves hanging on by a string.

In a series of rapid-fire occurrences on Tuesday, word came out of England that Chelsea had been putting together paperwork to leave the project altogether. This came on the heels of supporters blocking the team bus from entering its facility ahead of the day’s game against Brighton, with club legend Petr Cech being asked to resolve the situation. (He did not.)

Shortly after, the first official domino appeared to fall. Manchester City, whose manager, Pep Guardiola, excoriated the project earlier in the day during his press appearance ahead of Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa, officially left the Super League altogether.

One of the Spanish sides, Atletico Madrid, pulled out, and then, the biggest turn yet occurred. Manchester United, viewed as one of the architects of the project due to (among other things) an American ownership group that wanted to make the sport more profitable, withdrew.

Further reporting has indicated that there will be a call sometime tonight among the clubs in the Super League to discuss a path forward. As a supporter of one of the clubs involved in this (that is among those that have already left the project), I hope they are all as embarrassed as they deserve to be, particularly the carpetbaggers who came into communities where clubs have become institutions for being by and for the people, about a blatant money grab that put their bottom lines above the will of those who made the sport great.

Topics: #SoccerTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×