Stephen A. Smith has made hating on the Dallas Cowboys part of his daily routine on First Take during the NFL season. Michael Irvin is one of the best players in Cowboys history. The pair are both showmen at heart and have no problem filibustering while on screen with one another, and when they’re on television with one another, very entertaining things happen.

As such, ESPN is apparently viewing Irvin as someone who can join its rotating cast of pundits on the show as it looks to figure out what it looks like following Max Kellerman’s departure. According to Front Office Sports, Irvin is on the list of names ESPN is considering, and while no deal is in place, the potential exists for Irvin to come back to the network where he used to be an analyst in a limited role.

The deal to bring Irvin aboard as a guest commentator is not finalized said sources. It’s expected to be limited to “First Take.” The NFL Network analyst is not expected to appear on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” or other NFL-related programming. ESPN is eying NFL Mondays as a natural staging ground for Irvin vs. Smith on “First Take.”

Smith and Irvin have love for each other, but when the two go at it regarding the Cowboys, things get heated.

Gonna go out on a limb here and guess the two would discuss the Dallas Cowboys, but we don’t want to jump to assumptions.