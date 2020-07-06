UPDATE: An exact number is not in, but thanks to Adam Schefter of ESPN, we have a sense of the ballpark in which Patrick Mahomes’ new deal will end up. Schefter brings word that Mahomes’ deal will be worth more than $400 million, although it is unclear how much more than that record-setting number Mahomes will get.

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth over $400 million in total, per league sources. The more significant question is, How much over $400 million? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

EARLIER: The No. 1 priority for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs this offseason was making sure superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a contract extension that rewarded him for what he’s been able to accomplish in his young NFL career. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mahomes is going to get just that, as the reigning Super Bowl MVP is reportedly getting a whole lot of money over a whole lot of years with the hopes of keeping him in Kansas City for the next decade.

Schefter brings word that the Chiefs and Mahomes came to an agreement to a decade-long contract extension. As a result, Mahomes is set to remain with the franchise through the 2031 campaign.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had two years remaining on his contract, and he and the Chiefs are adding on 10 more, making it a a new 12-year contract in total. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the amount of years isn’t the only gigantic number associated with this deal. Schefter reports that Mahomes’ deal will be the richest in league history, although an exact number has not been reported.

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

There is speculation that Mahomes’ deal could, as the years go on, be a little more complex than just a consistent dollar amount, with the possibility existing that it could be tied to the future salary cap. Whatever it is, one can argue that the Chiefs are getting a bargain — Mahomes, in his two years as the team’s starting signal caller, has began traveling down a path that could end with him being one of the best to ever line up under center. Because his numbers are always extremely funny to see written out, Mahomes has completed 66 percent of his passes during his two years as Kansas City’s starter for 9,128 yards with 76 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.