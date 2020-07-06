Getty Image
Sports

Report: Patrick Mahomes And The Chiefs Agreed To A 10-Year Contract Extension (UPDATE)

TwitterAssociate Editor

UPDATE: An exact number is not in, but thanks to Adam Schefter of ESPN, we have a sense of the ballpark in which Patrick Mahomes’ new deal will end up. Schefter brings word that Mahomes’ deal will be worth more than $400 million, although it is unclear how much more than that record-setting number Mahomes will get.

EARLIER: The No. 1 priority for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs this offseason was making sure superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a contract extension that rewarded him for what he’s been able to accomplish in his young NFL career. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mahomes is going to get just that, as the reigning Super Bowl MVP is reportedly getting a whole lot of money over a whole lot of years with the hopes of keeping him in Kansas City for the next decade.

Schefter brings word that the Chiefs and Mahomes came to an agreement to a decade-long contract extension. As a result, Mahomes is set to remain with the franchise through the 2031 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the amount of years isn’t the only gigantic number associated with this deal. Schefter reports that Mahomes’ deal will be the richest in league history, although an exact number has not been reported.

There is speculation that Mahomes’ deal could, as the years go on, be a little more complex than just a consistent dollar amount, with the possibility existing that it could be tied to the future salary cap. Whatever it is, one can argue that the Chiefs are getting a bargain — Mahomes, in his two years as the team’s starting signal caller, has began traveling down a path that could end with him being one of the best to ever line up under center. Because his numbers are always extremely funny to see written out, Mahomes has completed 66 percent of his passes during his two years as Kansas City’s starter for 9,128 yards with 76 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×