Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a nasty looking finger injury that called into question his ability to continue his games started streak. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wilson’s streak of 149 consecutive starts appears likely to come to an end.

While Wilson had an x-ray on his right middle finger that came back negative, the All-Pro quarterback reportedly suffered a ruptured tendon that could keep him out as many as eight weeks. Fowler reports that the team does not want to rush Wilson back and has his long-term health as its No. 1 priority.

Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2021

The injury occurred when Wilson attempted to throw a pass but caught the helmet of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and while he attempted to come back in for one more possession, he eventually left the game altogether. Only Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a longer active starts streak, and Wilson’s current streak is the sixth-best mark in NFL history, as he has not missed a start in his decade-long career.

With Wilson on the shelf, the Seahawks will turn to veteran signal caller Geno Smith, who has been Wilson’s backup since the 2020 campaign. Smith and the Seahawks, which sit 2-3 on the season, will head to Pittsburgh next week to take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.