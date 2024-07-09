Rhea Ripley Chased Off Liv Morgan In Her WWE Monday Night Raw Return

Rhea Ripley returned with vengeance on her mind at the conclusion of WWE Monday Night Raw, chasing off Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and showing Dominik Mysterio that Mami’s back.

Morgan and Mysterio had just pinned Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega when they embraced in the middle of the ring. As Morgan jumped onto Mysterio, wrapped her legs around him, and pulled him to the mat, Ripley’s music hit and she chased Morgan off into the crowd. Ripley then got in the ring, lifted Mysterio’s chin to view her, and showed her frustration as Raw went off the air.

After ending Ripley’s 380-day reign atop the women’s division by injuring her right arm in a blindside attack, Morgan used that opportunity to conclude her revenge tour with a taste of championship gold. Along the way, she picked up Judgment Day member and a favorite of Ripley’s Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio was instrumental in Morgan winning the championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. Their relationship has blossomed in the month-plus since Morgan won the belt, helping Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh claim the tag team titles.

Morgan and Ripley appear on a collision course for one of WWE’s biggest shows of the summer just a month out, with SummerSlam set to emanate from the Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3.