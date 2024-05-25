Liv Morgan pinned Becky Lynch to claim the Women’s World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lynch was in control for a good portion of the match before Dominik Mysterio made his way to ringside. He previously claimed he’d do everything to make sure Morgan didn’t win the championship, but ended up being a deciding factor in handing the belt to the challenger.

With both competitors on their back on opposite sides of the ring, Mysterio slid a chair into the middle of the ring and encouraged Lynch to grab it. As he got up on the apron to distract the referee, Morgan dropped Lynch with a DDT on the chair before hitting Oblivion for the three count.

The win ended Lynch’s reign of just 33 days, after she won a battle royal following Rhea Ripley vacating the championship due to injury at the hands of Lynch.

The Mysterio and Morgan storyline is just getting started, with the former being a loyal member of The Judgement Day ahead of Ripley’s injury. There’s no word on how long Ripley will be out of action, but she previously promised to come directly for Morgan upon her return. The love triangle sets perfectly to position Dom in the middle of the two top women stars.