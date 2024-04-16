Rhea Ripley’s 380-day run atop the WWE women’s division is officially over after she vacated the Women’s World Championship on Monday Night Raw.

Ripley kicked off Raw making her entrance to the ring, with her right arm in a sling after a day of rumors that indicated she might be sidelined for the foreseeable future. As she laid the championship down, she announced that she was vacating her title due to injury and blamed Liv Morgan’s revenge tour for her injury, pointing to last week’s blindside attack.

According to reports from PWInsider and Fightful, the injury and how it happened is legitimate:

PWInsider reports Rhea Ripley was injured on #WWERAW last week and may have to vacate the title. Fightful added that it happened when Liv Morgan threw her into the wall. It was a freak accident and there is no heat on Liv at all. This just makes their storyline even better 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZSPU7El4Z — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) April 15, 2024

Ripley promised when she comes back, she’s coming back for blood. Morgan’s music then hit as she taunted and laughed from the entrance ramp while security separated the two. The injury comes after Ripley was written as the reason for Morgan being on the shelf less than a year ago.

There’s no word as of now for how long Ripley will be out of action. Since successfully defending her belt against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania just two weeks ago, the path to a Morgan-Ripley feud seems to have been brewing. With two injuries, each at the hands of their rivals now in the books, WWE seems to have stumbled into a nice feud with tons of history when Ripley eventually makes her return to the ring.