Last week, Robert Kraft was among the many charged with soliciting prostitution in a sting operation into sex trafficking involving a number of massage parlors and spas in Florida.

According to police documents, Kraft is on video entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida twice in January over a 24 hour span, paying for oral sex and leaving — including a visit the morning of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Despite police seemingly having video evidence, Kraft and his lawyer are maintaining his innocence as he pled not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges filed against him on Thursday.