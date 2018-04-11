The Rockies And Padres Gave Us Our First All-Out Baseball Brawl Of The 2018 Season

#San Diego Padres #Colorado Rockies #MLB
04.11.18 2 hours ago

The Major League Baseball season officially started on Wednesday afternoon when hardball’s unwritten code was officially broken and benches cleared in Denver, giving us our first brawl of the season.

The year’s opening games have found excitement in other areas, but the first charging of the mound in many ways signals the true arrival of spring. And Wednesday’s brawl was the result of San Diego Padres starter Luis Perdomo throwing the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning behind Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado was furious and immediately charged the mound. That’s when Perdomo threw his second pitch of the inning: his glove, which sailed past Arenado as he leapt in the air.

TOPICS#San Diego Padres#Colorado Rockies#MLB
TAGSbaseball brawlsCOLORADO ROCKIESMLBSAN DIEGO PADRES

