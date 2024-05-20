The Chicago Bears are looking to enter a new era in 2024. After another mediocre season in 2023, the team found itself in a unique position as a team with some talent, but also getting a chance to add two real difference makers at the top of the Draft. That was thanks to trading the top pick a year ago to the Panthers, allowing Carolina to jump up for Bryce Young, and giving the Bears what became the No. 1 overall pick this year to go along with their own pick at No. 9.

After taking Caleb Williams with that first pick, the Bears decided to give him another weapon on the outside, drafting Washington star receiver Rome Odunze with their other top 10 pick. Odunze joins a suddenly loaded receiving corps in Chicago, with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, who Chicago traded for prior to the Draft. With Williams’ abilities as a passer, the receiver trio is looking at it as an opportunity and friendly competition, with Moore saying it’ll be a race to 1,000 yards.

For Odunze’s part, he’s excited to get in the building and learn from a pair of veterans who have played the game at a high level for years. The rookie receiver spoke with UPROXX by phone last week while at the NFLPA Panini Rookie Premiere, and we discussed his whirlwind last month, building a rapport with Williams on and off the field, the process of learning a new playbook, and why the Bears aren’t shying away from the expectations.

You’re at the Panini Rookie Premiere, now, what’s the event been like? And how cool is it to see yourself on a trading card?

Oh, it’s been awesome. It’s been a good experience thus far. You know, just got here last night. This morning, been running around, meeting everybody, and it’s been a good time. To see all the other rookies as well, it’s been special. It’s been awesome. Also, being with Panini, being able to see the process of making the trading card. You know, I haven’t seen the exact rookie card yet, so I’m excited to see what that looks like and hopefully collect all the ones that I can.

What have the last few weeks been like for you since Draft night, learning you’re going to be Chicago Bear, and getting in for a quick mini camp? How are you settling into your new life as a pro?

Yeah, I think that’s exactly how it’s been. You know, it’s just been me trying to settle in with the team, with everybody in the locker room, and the city of Chicago as a whole. So, it’s been a good experience. The support and everything from the organization, from the family has all been good. So, I’m just finding my way, getting settled, trying to find a spot, trying to find my routine in it all. But, taking it day by day and it’s all a blessing. I’m super grateful for it.

You’re now paired with Caleb Williams there in Chicago. What have you been able to learn about him on the field and off the field is is y’all build a connection that obviously you hope will last a long time?

Right, I think I’ve been building the relationship on and off the field. You know, he’s tremendously talented on the field. I think everybody knows that he’s able to do whatever he wants out there with his talent level and the way he studies the game. We’ve been studying plays together. He’s been helping me learn some stuff. And I’ve been giving him my input on other things, so it’s been great. And then just being able to bond with him, grow our relationship off the field as well has been awesome. You know, both coming in as rookies, both finding our place in all of this. So, it’s been a great thing to be able to be alongside of him.