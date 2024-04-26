Caleb Williams has been the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for quite some time. On Thursday evening in Detroit, that finally came to fruition, as the Chicago Bears used the pick they acquired last year from the Carolina Panthers to select the former Heisman Trophy winner to become the face of their franchise.

Last year, Chicago had the top pick, which it sent to Carolina in a deal for D.J. Moore, picks that turned into Darnell Wright and Tyrique Stevenson, and a 2025 second-round selection. But the most prized possession was the 2024 first-round pick, and after Bryce Young’s difficult rookie year, that turned into the top selection this time around.

While the Bears could have kept Justin Fields under center and used this pick to get him some help, the team instead decided to send the former first-round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This cleared the way for them to select Williams, who Bears fans hope will become the franchise QB they’ve long coveted.

One of the most dynamic playmakers to enter the NFL at his position in some time, Williams started his collegiate career at Oklahoma before following Lincoln Riley to USC in 2022. While he flashed during his year as a Sooner, Williams became the latest signal caller to win the Heisman Trophy under Riley during his first year in Los Angeles, as he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions for a team that went 11-3. He also ran for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While he put up good numbers in his final collegiate campaign — 68.6 percent completion, 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, five interceptions, 142 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns — poor offensive line play and an even worse defense plagued the Trojans season, as the team went 8-5 and ended the regular season losing five of six games.

As a player, Williams is an electric playmaker with his arm and with his legs, and his ability to make magic happen when things break down is perhaps his most impressive trait. While there are concerns over how frequently he fumbles and whether he can stay patient in the pocket, those are wrinkles the Bears will happily try to work out, as the best version of Williams would be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.