Ryan Bader stunned the MMA world with a one-punch knockout of Fedor Emelianenko in the main event at Bellator 214 from The Forum in Los Angeles, making him the first two-division champion in the promotion’s history.

Bader dropped Emelianenko with a slipping left hook to the jaw, sending the 42-year-old heavyweight legend falling backwards. Bader connected on one more punch while on the ground, at which point the referee called the fight after 35 seconds.