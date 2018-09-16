Ryan Fitzpatrick Put On DeSean Jackson’s Clothes And Looked Like Conor McGregor

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the best quarterback in the NFL. The year, somehow, is 2018 and that sentence is somehow true (although, Patrick Mahomes has a very good argument).

But the wildest thing that happened for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is when he showed up to the postgame press conference with a brand new look. Well, the look of another player altogether.

Fitzpatrick threw four more touchdowns and had 402 yards passing on Sunday in a 27-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl in February of this year. Fitzpatrick celebrated the upset win by stealing DeSean Jackson’s clothes and wearing them to his postgame talk with the media. It was, in a word, hilarious.

