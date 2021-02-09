If you hopped onto Twitter today and noticed something a little strange about the accounts of Ryan Reynolds and/or Rob McElhenney, we promise there is a good reason for it. Both Reynolds and McElhenney found themselves making headlines across the pond on Tuesday, as the pair’s long-reported purchase of Wrexham AFC, a soccer team in Wales that had been owned by a supporters trust, officially went through.

In a statement, the trust announced that RR McReynolds LLC completed their takeover of the club, which has the distinction of being the third-oldest football club in the world and the oldest in Wales. Despite this, Wrexham has gone through some difficult times on the pitch, as they are currently in the National League, which sits in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid.

To celebrate the news, both Reynolds and McElhenney made slight changes to their Twitter accounts, tossing the letter “W” in front of both of their names.

They also posted about the takeover and made sure to mention the lawyer they claim to share, although not for any particularly groundbreaking reason.

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

There are no small bottles, Wrob. Only small owners…. with small bottles.

p.s. We have the same lawyer. https://t.co/2KzLWRZFO3 — Wryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 9, 2021

Wrexham currently sits in seventh out of 24 sides in the National League, meaning they are in the final spot to participate in the play-off to determine which side will join the league winners in getting promoted to League Two.