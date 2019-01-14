The Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Foles looked like they were about to do it again.
After running out to a 14-0 lead in New Orleans, the Eagles watched as the Saints put up 20 unanswered points to take a six point lead in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a chance to put the game on ice late, but a run for negative yardage on third down led to a 53-yard field goal attempt from Will Lutz. Like a week ago in Chicago, the home team’s kicker waved his attempt wide, setting up a chance for more Nick Foles magic.
Foles drove the Eagles deep into Saints territory and the script seemed to write itself. However, a second down slant to Alshon Jeffery went straight through the big receiver’s hands and fell into Marshon Lattimore’s lap for the interception to effectively seal the game.
“As for the Saints, they proved they could hang around in a slugfest”
If this is proof to you, you clearly haven’t been watching the team.