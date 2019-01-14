Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Foles looked like they were about to do it again.

After running out to a 14-0 lead in New Orleans, the Eagles watched as the Saints put up 20 unanswered points to take a six point lead in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a chance to put the game on ice late, but a run for negative yardage on third down led to a 53-yard field goal attempt from Will Lutz. Like a week ago in Chicago, the home team’s kicker waved his attempt wide, setting up a chance for more Nick Foles magic.

Foles drove the Eagles deep into Saints territory and the script seemed to write itself. However, a second down slant to Alshon Jeffery went straight through the big receiver’s hands and fell into Marshon Lattimore’s lap for the interception to effectively seal the game.